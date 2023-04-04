Tight schedule: Schedule the next matches of Colo Colo in the National Championship

Just minutes ago, the programming of the next five matches of the National Championship was confirmed, where Colo Colo has the classic with Universidad Católica in between.

Colo Colo will not only have to think about his Copa Libertadores challenges. The albos have to face a tough calendar in the month of April, after the programming of the next five matches of the National Championship was defined.

Tight schedule for April

A few minutes ago the schedule and the day on which the games from the tenth to the fifteenth date of Chilean soccer will be played were confirmed. The highlight for Colo Colo in this series of matches that will have the albo team will be against Universidad Católicaparty that will not move from Santiago.

The first game that Colo Colo will have with the return of the National Championship will be precisely against the crossed team, which was scheduled for next Saturday, April 15, starting at 3:00 p.m. at the Santa Laura Stadium – SEK Universityin one of the most attractive matches that the tenth date will have.

There will not be much rest for the Cacique during that week, because on Wednesday, April 19, they will play against Monagas from Venezuela for the Copa Libertadores. And, later, for that same weekend, will have to receive Palestino on Sunday, April 23 from 5:30 p.m.. Both matches will be at the Monumental Stadium.

The programming does not end there and the Cacique will start the twelfth date of the national contest having to visit Unión La Calera on Friday, April 18 from 6:00 p.m. at the Nicolás Chahuán Stadium. It is important to remember that the following week, the white team will have to receive Boca Junior at the Monumental for the Copa Libertadores.

That weekend, May 6 and 7, there will be no football for the championship, so the thirteenth date will be played in the middle of the week where the albo team will have to receive Audax Italiano at the Monumental Stadium on Tuesday, May 9 starting at 8:30 p.m..

This is how Chilean soccer will play two matches of the National Championship in a single week as a result of that weekend, the Cacique will have to face the Spanish Union as a visitor at the Santa Laura Stadium – SEK University on Saturday, May 13 starting at 6:00 p.m..

And, finally, the last date that will close the first round of the contest, will have the duel between Colo Colo and Curicó Unido who will open the fifteenth day of the national contest on Thursday, May 18 starting at 8:00 p.m. at the Monumental Stadium.

Full schedule of Colo Colo matches in the National Championship