TikTok boss explains before the US hearing: Bytedance is not an agent of China

TikTok boss Shou Chew will answer questions from members of the US Congress this Thursday. It is said to be about the security of Americans’ data on the short video platform and the protection of children. In the USA, a ban on the app is under discussion, citing concerns about data security. In the run-up to the hearing, Chew dismissed many allegations in writing as unfounded in a comprehensive statement, in particular the connections to China via the umbrella group Bytedance.

Chew points out that TikTok has headquarters in Los Angeles and Singapore, where he also comes from. Although TikTok belongs to the Bytedance group, around 60 percent of it is owned by western investors. Critics counter that the Chinese founders held 20 percent of the control thanks to higher voting rights and that Bytedance has a large headquarters in Beijing.

But Chew emphasizes that TikTok is not an agent of China or any other country. TikTok is a global company and has never transmitted data to China. This has been confirmed by an independent investigation by the security researchers at Citizen Labs 2021. TikTok has no contact with servers in China. Instead, TikTok would keep US users’ data in the US as part of “Project Texas” and work closely with Oracle.

Espionage Allegations and Tracking

Die written statement by Chew also addresses the most recent allegations of espionage. According to media reports, the US Department of Justice and the FBI are investigating possible spying on journalists against Bytedance. TikTok had explained that this was the action of individuals. Chew strongly condemns this misconduct. TikTok is conducting an investigation with an outside law firm and has informed the authorities accordingly.

With regard to individual data protection, Chew emphasizes that TikTok does not monitor its users. Unlike many other apps, TikTok doesn’t require a real name to register, nor does it require information about employment or relationship status. The current version of TikTok also does not collect precise or approximate GPS information from US users.

USA only 10 percent of the TikTok community

Chew also explains that TikTok is of great importance in the US, both socially and economically. The app now has more than 150 million users in the US and is also used by many small and medium-sized businesses for their business, which would increase their reach through short videos and win customers. Although the USA represents only 10 percent of the global TikTok community, they generate 25 percent of all views worldwide.

Despite this, Chew will feel himself in the today’s hearing especially the questions about TikTok’s connections to Bytedance and China. In a US Senate hearing in September 2022, TikTok’s Chief Operating Office Vanessa Pappas frustrated lawmakers how Engadget reports, as she repeated several times when asked that Bytedance was not a Chinese company. How Chew answers similar questions today could have a big impact on the future of TikTok in the US.



(fds)

