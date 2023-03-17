TikTok CEO Doesn’t Want to Give in to US Pressure

O TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal that even if ByteDance decides to give in to the government’s request and sell the company, the short video app will continue to be looked at with suspicion.

“Divestment does not solve the problem: a change of ownership will not place new restrictions on data flows or accesses”said the executive, noting that TikTok has ongoing projects to prevent undue access to Western users’ data.

One of these projects goes by the name of Project Texas, with the objective of keeping the data of North American users out of the reach of the government of China.

