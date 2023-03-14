In 2022, Tiktok managed to overtake Instagram, amassing 1.7 billion monthly users.

According to a study, the Chinese social network was the most downloaded mobile app in 2022, both on iOS and Android.

In 2021, Izzi already had more than six million customers, reaching more than 10 cities throughout the country.

A new alliance has reached TikTok as part of a very interesting expansion plan, and now the social network will reach Izzi, a telecommunications company that has become the first of its kind to formalize a strategy with the app of Chinese origin.

It has become clear that social networks are, today, an indispensable tool in terms of digital marketing and, to tell the truth, TikTok has become the platform that everyone wants to reach.

The social network developed by ByteDance was launched in 2016 and, in just five years, it managed to break the barrier of one billion usersa fact that happened in mid-2021.

In that year, in addition, the platform became the most searched site on the Internet, placing itself above Google, Facebook, Amazon, among other giants, according to what CloudFlare disclosed.

Undoubtedly, if something has been of great help to the growth of TikTok, it was the pandemic, a period that, as is well known, forced a massive confinement, which, by the way, allowed spaces such as streaming, social networks social, among others, will be positioned in the main habits of users.

Now, 2022 was also an interesting year for the short video platform, since, from the outset, managed to surpass Instagram, amassing 1.7 billion monthly users. Similarly, a study conducted by Sensor Tower revealed that, during the first half of said year, TikTok was the most downloaded app on iOS and Android mobile devicesreflecting that the growth of the social network does not stop, quite the contrary.

TikTok continues to expand and now comes to Izzi

Previously, it was announced that the Chinese social network had partnered with Google and Mercedes, the latter being one of the most interesting for both the brand and the short video platform.

According to what was reported, it will be until the end of the year when the Mercedes E-Class model, equipped with the MBUX Superscreen, already has the integrated social network. In fact, from the car itself, the driver will be able to comment, like and enable automatic scrolling for a tailored experience.

Now, Izzi is the company that has been “seduced” by TikTok and since the beginning of March users in Mexico can access said social network and view all kinds of content from categories such as humor, fashion, beauty; or perhaps games, popular culture and trends.

“We are bringing TikTok to the TV screen, offering a new way to experience the joy and creativity of this application together from home”, commented on it Rafaela Furtado, Director of Distribution at TikTok Latin America.

It is striking how TikTok has been able to establish alliances that, in turn, allow it to expand its own audience, from spaces like Vimeo (as it did in 2021) to big brands like Mercedes.

Now read: