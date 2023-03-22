TikTok. Cybersecurity Center is “following” developments

Face the recent decisions to withdraw the application of the social network of short videos TikTok, owned by the Chinese ByteDance, from the professional devices of its employees of the European institutions, Lusa questioned the CNCS on whether it is following this issue and whether it has taken measures to raise awareness.

“The CNCS has been monitoring, together with other competent national and international entities, developments in this matter, including the position taken by the EU (European Union) and some of its Member States”, said the entity.

The “use of the ‘app’ (application) in question, as well as other social networks, implies short, medium and long-term risks for the user, considering that it offers an increasingly dependent user experience both on access to data, or the functionality of the devices themselves, in many cases without the user noticing”, admits the National Center for Cybersecurity.

In this sense, “the CNCS has been making a set of recommendations for good practices regarding the use of social networks and provides a set of instruments, including the Cibersocial Citizen course, which allows better knowledge of social networks and their risks, as well as the best practices to mitigate these risks”, concludes the entity, in a written response to Lusa.

Lusa once again questioned the office of the Secretary of State for Digitization and Public Administration, Mário Campolargo, on the subject and the position of Portugal.

The answer was exactly the same given to Lusa earlier this month, when the cabinet said that the “Government considers that the promotion of the safe use of digital tools in a professional context and in public functions, whether in Public Administration or in companies, must be done by making users aware of the risks arising from the use of applications that provide a user experience that is increasingly dependent on access, not only to data, but also to the functionalities of the devices themselves, in many cases without the user himself user realizes this”.

Therefore, added Mário Campolargo’s office, “any initiative that intends to promote the security of communications in a professional context can only be fully effective if its central concern is the user and the behavior of use, and not the equipment, service or private “.

Lusa announced this position on March 1, on the same day that the European Parliament sent an ’email’ to its employees asking them not to install the TikTok application on professional devices and those who already use it to uninstall due to security issues until 20th of this month.

This after, on February 23, the European Commission announced the suspension of this application on the professional devices of its staff, with the aim of protecting the community executive from threats to cybersecurity.

In an interview with Lusa at the end of February, TikTok’s head for southern Europe said that the suspension by the European Commission of the social network on professional devices was “a political decision that goes far beyond” respect for European rules.

