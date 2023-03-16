TikTok has launched one of the most requested features

O TikTok announced the launch of one of the features most requested by users of the app, which allows ‘redoing’ the algorithm that recommends videos in the ‘feed’ For You.

TikTok’s algorithm is able to recommend videos according to users’ activity, taking into account what videos are viewed, ‘likes’, comments and other parameters. With continued use, the algorithm is progressively fine-tuned to present certain types of videos to users.

This capability could make it more difficult for users to start watching other types of videos which, therefore, could lead to some annoyance or frustration in using the app.

Well, count the Engadget website that the new option that allows you to ‘reset’ the algorithm is available in the Profile area, followed by Settings and Privacy and, later, in the Content Preferences – where a new option will be presented that allows you to ‘reset’ the content.

If you still don’t have this option, it’s likely that it’s a matter of time, since the update still has to reach the different versions of operating systems and models from manufacturers.