TikTok has never shared data with the Chinese government, says CEO

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew has assured that the social network has never and will never share US user data with the Chinese government. The statement was given in writing to the Energy and Commerce Committee of the House of Representatives on Tuesday (21), according to the document obtained by Reuters agency.

The executive says he would never do that, even if there was a request from the Communist Party of China. TikTok is controlled by the Chinese company ByteDance, so there is a fear that the Beijing government could somehow compel the company to provide such data.

Chew said ByteDance is not owned or controlled by any government or state entity. “Let me state this unequivocally: ByteDance is not an agent of China or any other country,” he reported.

The executive assured that current versions of the application do not collect precise or approximate GPS information from users. “While users in the United States represent 10% of our global community, your voice represents 25% of total views worldwide,” he stressed in the testimonial.

This testimony is a phase that precedes the face-to-face visit to parliament to clarify all the doubts of the representatives, scheduled to take place next Thursday (23). The departure comes at a delicate moment in which the social network is under threat of banning from US territory, for alleged data leaks of US citizens.

TikTok ban and ban

Last week, authorities reportedly demanded that TikTok be sold to a US company, or else withdraw from the country. Earlier, the House of Representatives and several US state bodies banned the social network from corporate cell phones.

The European Union, the United Kingdom and New Zealand have also adopted similar measures as a way to prevent possible leaks. Authorities and workers linked to the governments of such nations can have TikTok installed on functional cell phones or tablets.

Chew said that a ban should only be applied when there are no alternatives left. In the CEO’s view, there are several paths that can be adopted before such a drastic measure.

Texas Project

TikTok has spent more than $1.5 billion (nearly R$8 billion) on data security reinforcements and protection tools. The so-called “Texas Project” involves carrying out audits and raids to demonstrate to authorities that there is no extraction of information from local servers into China.

The executive said he intends to keep US data under US law and in full control of a security team led by local teams. It would be a structure 100% headquartered in the country, where there would be no way for the Chinese government to access or force anyone to do so.

This would already be happening since last year, when TikTok started to centralize US data on the Oracle Cloud service. Information that was in data centers outside, such as those located in Singapore, would have already been moved.

Chew’s testimony alleges that 60% of ByteDance is owned by global investors outside of China. Another 20% would be exclusive to the founders and the rest would be distributed among employees, “including thousands of Americans”.

This should be the decisive week in TikTok’s relationship with the United States. If it manages to convince parliamentarians, perhaps the social network of short videos will gain a survival. If they turn up their noses, the future of the platform will be uncertain, with possible effects on the rest of the world.

Source: Reuters