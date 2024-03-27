Tiktok investigated for possible violation of children’s privacy

The Federal Trade Commission is launching an investigation into Tiktok.

The Agency is investigating whether the social media company violated the Children’s Online Privacy Protection rule.

It requires companies to notify parents and obtain consent before collecting data from children under 13 years of age.

Officials are also investigating a possible violation of the Federal Trade Commission law, which prohibits “unfair or deceptive” business practices.

This action comes as Tiktok already faces the threat of a possible US ban or forced divestment from its Chinese parent company.

