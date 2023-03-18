TikTok: Scottish Parliament ‘strongly advises’ MPs to delete app

The TikTok app is set to be removed from Scottish Parliament phones and devices due to security concerns.

Scottish MPs have been “strongly advised” to remove the TikTok social network from all their devices, our British colleagues from the news channel report this Saturday. Sky News.

Scottish parliamentarians received an email on Friday ‘strongly’ recommending that they remove the app from their devices, including their personal smartphones with which they are said to be used to log into the Scottish Parliament’s computer systems.

Security concerns

“We are providing this advice as a precaution and in light of the information currently available to us in light of concerns about information the TikTok app may collect from devices,” Alan Balharrie, chief systems officer, said in the email. information and group leader in charge of digital.

On Thursday, the UK announced an immediate ban on TikTok on government devices due to security concerns. The app for sharing short videos, very popular among young people, is accused by its critics of giving Chinese authorities access to user data around the world, which TikTok disputes.

This is a “precautionary” measure, “we know there is already limited use of TikTok in government, but it is good cyber hygiene”, the minister told parliament. of State Oliver Dowden, whose portfolio includes cybersecurity.