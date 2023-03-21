TikTok: So you can know who has visited your profile with a few simple steps

TikTok It is one of the most important social networks in the world. your users they are counted by millions, enjoying both watching and posting short videos.

In total, according to statistics from the Chinese parent company ByteDance, there are 1,051 million users over 18 years of age, by January 2023.

The ByteDance network has several tricks to be able to exploit it as you want. One of them is used to find out who has visited your profile in the last month.

TikTok Unsplash

It’s a few steps You do not need to install an extra app and you can do it directly from your mobile phone.

we leave you, thanks to the friends of Xataka, the step by step to know who visited your TikTok profile.

If you don’t have a TikTok account and would like one, this It is the link of the app. You can also consult Google Play for Android and the Apple App Store, downloading the application directly to your mobile phone or other device.

So you can know who has visited your TikTok profile

The steps are the following:

Enter in Profile / Options / Settings and privacy. Within the option Settings and privacy go into Privacy. Immediately afterwards, look in the lower area for the part of Profile Views. Activate the History of profile views. According to TikTok’s explanation, with this option you can see “who has seen your profile in the last 30 days”, but knowing that it allows “other people to see that you have seen theirs”.

In the TikTok inbox you can press Activity notifications. There you will receive information about who has visited your profile each month.

It is very simple, without major complications, but knowing that By activating the option you also allow other people to see when you visit their profile.