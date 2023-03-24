TikTok survey in the US Congress: China rejects allegations

In response to the TikTok hearing in the US Congress, China has denied allegations of forcing private companies to hand over data from abroad. No company or individual has ever been asked to collect or share data or intelligence from other countries, a spokeswoman for Beijing’s foreign ministry said today. This will not change in the future either.

“The US government has not presented any evidence that TikTok threatens US national security,” the spokeswoman said. Instead, “repeated suspicions of guilt have been expressed and the company has been suppressed in an unreasonable manner”. The US should respect the principles of market economy and competition.

US Congress unanimously votes no confidence in TikTok

Previously, TikTok boss Shou Zi Chew was met with deep distrust and rejection during a survey in the US Congress. The parliamentarians accused the CEO of his company being a tool for data espionage and a threat to the mental health of young people.

In the approximately five-hour hearing, President Joe Biden’s Democrats and Republicans emphasized with rare unity that previous steps to isolate US data from the short video app from the Chinese parent company Bytedance were not enough for them.