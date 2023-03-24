TikTok: The air is getting thinner, CEO was “grilled” by US politics



The Chinese social network TikTok enjoys uninterrupted popularity, but in politics the service operated by ByteDance is facing increasing opposition. Yesterday, TikTok boss Shou Zi Chew testified before the US Congress and things were not going well for him.





There have long been concerns that TikTok is using its now immense popularity to access masses of data and also pose a risk of espionage. In addition, there are further allegations that one is a danger to children and young people with repeated risky challenges.

TikTok boss testified five hours”

Shou Zi Chew was also asked about this yesterday, the TikTok CEO had to face a US political committee in which representatives of both political parties sat and did not hide their skepticism towards TikTok and its boss. Because like the news agency Reuters reports, Chew was downright “grilled” in his five-hour testimony.

More likes, followers & Co.: TikTok is the new engagement miracle

The TikTok boss tried to refute the objections and allegations, but he hardly or not succeeded. Chew has repeatedly denied that the app shares data or has any ties to the Communist Party. He assured that everything is being done to ensure the safety of the 150 million US users. He explained that for two years they have been working intensively on taking firewall-like precautions to protect data from unauthorized access. Chew: “The bottom line is this: American data, stored on American soil, by an American company, monitored by American personnel.”

However, the manager did not find a single ally among US politicians, writes Reuters. Congress members accused Chew of providing evasive answers and failing to adequately address child protection concerns. “TikTok might have been designed to minimize harm to children, but the decision has been made to aggressively addict children in the name of profit,” said Democrat Kathy Castor. Chew certainly has himself to blame for the accusation of evasion, because he answered many questions with references that the problems were “complex”.

Summary TikTok enjoys uninterrupted popularity, but is sharply criticized.

Allegations of tapping data, risk of espionage, risky challenges.

Chew denied allegations, assured user safety.

Firewall-like precautions to protect data.

No ally among US politicians, Chew is accused of dodging.

Aggressively dependent children for profit.

See also: