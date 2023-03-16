TikTok: the USA tries again to force ByteDance to sell them the app

Biden administration threatens to ban TikTok in the US if ByteDance refuses to sell the app to a foreign firm

The US government is increasingly concerned that Chinese intelligence services have, de jureaccess to the personal data of all users, including those based in the United States

In response, TikTok claims to have mechanisms in place to protect US users’ data and proposes to go even further – but these safeguards struggle to convince.

The Biden administration demanded on Wednesday March 15, 2023 from the Chinese owner of TikTok, ByteDance, the sale of the social network to an American company – or at least a structure capable of taking the application out of the Chinese fold. ByteDance is indeed based in Beijing, and according to a law passed by China in 2017, “every organization or citizen must support, help and cooperate with the work of the intelligence services”.

Therefore, all over the world, authorities are asking questions about the risk involved in an application as popular as TikTok. Concerns that have become particularly acute in the United States since the Trump administration. However, the Biden administration remains very firm on the subject, coming back in recent days to force TikTok at all costs to leave the perimeter of the Chinese intelligence services.

TikTok tries to reassure, but does not convince

It must be said that the statements are linked, such as that of the director of the FBI, Christopher Wray, who explained last November that TikTok could be hijacked by Chinese intelligence to collect the personal data of millions of users or to influence the public opinion. The future of TikTok in the United States therefore becomes particularly uncertain. Especially since the country has already banned its public officials from installing the application or using the social network.

TikTok is particularly popular in the United States, especially with teenagers. According to a Pew Research Center survey published in 2022, approximately 67% of American teenagers have already used TikTok, which currently has more than 100 million American users. The social network competes there with other well-established platforms such as Instagram (Meta) and YouTube (Google).

Earlier this month, the Foreign Affairs Committee of the House of Representatives (the lower house of the US Congress) voted in favor of a bill that the Republican Party says would give the Biden administration power to ban TikTok nationwide. The text is well positioned to be effectively adopted.

TikTok is still trying to put out the fire year after year. ByteDance officials have met with US lawmakers to outline a $1.5 billion plan to restructure the company’s US operations. TikTok spokeswoman Hilary McQuaide said at the time that a simple change in ownership would not, in itself, impose new restrictions on data streams or access.

According to this official, the best way to respond to American security fears would be to put in place a powerful and transparent mechanism to protect the data of American users, with monitoring and verification by third parties. Still, beyond the United States, other countries are interested in the TikTok case – French elected officials in particular are also considering a ban on the application for the same reasons.