TikTok under investigation in Vietnam

O The government of Vietnam announced that, starting in May, it will conduct an in-depth investigation of TikTok’s operations in the country to ensure that the company complies with regulations regarding content moderation, tax payments and commercial policies.

“TikTok, Facebook and YouTube are social networks that cross borders with international ‘standards’. But when operating in Vietnam, the platform has to comply with local regulations regarding content and tax obligations”can be read in the communiqué of one of the members of the government, Le Quang Tu Do, according to the Reuters.

In a statement sent to the publication, the TikTok division operating in Vietnam said that, on April 24, new transparency measures for the platform’s rules will be implemented.

