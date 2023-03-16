TikTok: US ultimatum exacerbates China-US conflict

The conflicts between Beijing and Washington do not seem to be coming to an end at the moment. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the atmosphere between the major powers has been heating up. Above all, China’s position on Russia in the war of aggression against Ukraine is a serious point of contention for the White House.

But the increasingly authoritarian tendencies of the Chinese Politburo – President Xi Jinping recently secured further extensive powers at the People’s Congress – and the armament of the People’s Republic are worrying the USA. The overflights of suspected Chinese spy balloons over the United States, including over a nuclear weapons depot, further exacerbated tensions.

If the dispute about the origin of the corona virus (“laboratory thesis”) recently flared up, TikTok is currently the focus. As the “Wall Street Journal” (“WSJ”) reported on Thursday, Washington presented the Chinese parent company ByteDance with an ultimatum: either ByteDance sells its shares in the app, or TikTok will be completely banned in the USA. The ultimatum was issued by the US authority CFIUS. This is responsible for the risk assessment of foreign investments for national security.

China upset

Beijing reacted angrily to pressure from Washington on Thursday. The US should stop the “unjustified suppression” of the video app, according to China’s foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin. Washington has not presented any evidence “that TikTok threatens US national security”. The issue of data security should not be used to “abuse state power and unjustly oppress the companies of other countries,” said Wang.

TikTok confirmed the advance of the US authorities. A spokesman told AFP news agency that a ban or sale is “unnecessary because neither option solves the larger industry problems of data use and transfer.”

APA/AFP/Greg Baker



In addition, the company does not see itself as a subsidiary of a Chinese company, since ByteDance is 60 percent owned by Western investors and has its official headquarters on the Cayman Islands. However, critics also point out that the Chinese founders held higher voting rights with a stake of 20 percent and that ByteDance has a large headquarters in Beijing.

TikTok fears for US users

There is a lot at stake for TikTok: around 130 million people use the app in the USA. Of course, TikTok itself was already considering how the US government could be appeased. The best way is a third-party verified, “transparent, US-based protection of US user data.”

For months, the company has been trying to convince the US government with a model in which data is stored on servers in the US and access to it is to be monitored by American partners. This “Project Texas” would include having the app checked by the software giant Oracle for every update before users can download it. In June, TikTok announced that “100 percent of US users’ traffic will be routed to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.”

Tiktok also proposed a similar model with three data centers in Ireland and Norway for Europe under the name “Project Clover”. Like numerous other countries and institutions, the EU Commission recently banned TikTok from the company cell phones of its employees.

Last resort secession

The company also pledged a number of measures to improve security. One has already invested 1.5 billion US dollars in rigorous security measures. According to a report by the financial news agency Bloomberg, the possibility of a spin-off from ByteDance is also being considered. However, such a divestment is only intended as a last resort. A spin-off could be realized through a sale or an IPO. But neither TikTok nor parent company ByteDance commented on the report.

Concerns that China’s secret services could tap masses of user data via TikTok and plan manipulation are driving both Republicans and Democrats in the USA. Even under US President Donald Trump, attempts were made to force the sale of TikTok’s international business with a threat of a ban. But that was stopped by US courts. Under Trump’s successor Joe Biden, the United States is now confronting again.

Legal hurdles ahead

The US Senate last week introduced a bipartisan bill that would allow the US to “prevent certain foreign states from using technological services (…) in a way that threatens Americans’ confidential information and our national security.” . Among other things, the Restrict Act provides the Secretary of Commerce with new powers that would make it easier to ban the app. White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan praised the bipartisan bill, saying it would strengthen the ability to address risks “involving countries of concern in sensitive technology sectors.”

However, it is currently unclear whether a forced sale of shares or a ban would be legal. For example, civil rights organizations pointed out that a ban on the app, which millions of US citizens use to exchange information every day, violates the first amendment of the constitution.