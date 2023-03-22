‘Tiktokers’ in Congress in protest against social network ban

MMany American politicians, Republicans and Democrats, believe that the popular short video sharing platform, owned by the Chinese group Bytedance, allows Beijing to access confidential user data.

In recent weeks, several bills have been presented to ban the application, which has more than 150 million users in the United States.

Several TikTok ‘influencers’ descended on the US capital this week to vehemently oppose the ban.

“We are in Washington, you see the Capitol over there”, published the ‘tiktoker’ ‘@countrylather2020’, in a video with the ‘hashtag’ #keeptiktok.

“We hope to speak with some senators”, added this ‘influencer’ who has an account specialized in the manufacture of soaps.

“Hey everyone, I’m outside Lindsey Graham’s office in the United States Senate,” said greeting card designer ‘@sparksofjoyco’ in another video, referring to the influential Republican senator.

“I will get in touch with them to make them understand the impact that TikTok has on my life and my business and all the concerns they shared in the comments”, he also promises his more than 90,000 subscribers.

The CEO of the social network, Shou Chew, will be heard by US congressmen this Thursday.

TikTok has gone to great lengths to reassure politicians and the American public about its integrity.

The White House recently ruled that federal agencies must ensure that TikTok is off of their employees’ official mobile devices, after its ban was passed into law in late December.

Several US states and academic institutions have taken similar measures.

