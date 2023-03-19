Til Schweiger: That was the kiss with Evelyn Burdecki

This kiss makes waves!

Eyes closed, lips pressed tightly together. Cinema star Til Schweiger (59) and TV starlet Evelyn Burdecki (34) suddenly kiss here!

The former RTL jungle queen called the kisser an “oops kiss” to BILD am SONNTAG, which of course was not planned.

Germany’s cinema star Til Schweiger is now speaking to BILD about paying lip service on the film set.

Evelyn Burdecki’s film debut as an actress in the final scene of “Manta Manta 2” Photo: Private

The kiss snapshot was taken on August 5, 2022. It was the last day of shooting for Schweiger’s latest film “Manta, Manta – Zwoter Teil” (in cinemas from March 30).

Schweiger spontaneously cast Burdecki for a guest role in the final scene of the sequel to the cult film. The reality star had previously messaged the filmmaker on Instagram.

After Burdecki’s scene was in the can, there was an intimate scene behind the scenes!

Burdecki enthused about BILD am SONNTAG: “It was a classic Oops kiss. Instead of one turning right and the other left, one of us somehow took a wrong turn. And then it happened.”

And what does the filmmaker say about the passionate smack on the set? “I don’t even know how the Oops kiss came about and whether it was really an Oops kiss. Maybe Evelyn just said that to save her ass,” Schweiger said with a laugh when asked by BILD.

Snapshot on the last day of shooting: Evelyn Burdecki gives Til Schweiger a big smack – here she hit her cheek Photo: private

Til continued: “Anyway, it was a kiss on set after filming ‘Manta Manta 2’. Evelyn really did a great job. Even though she’s not an actress, she acted so naturally. That’s why we said goodbye afterwards, that’s how this kiss happened.”

And what was it like kissing Burdecki? “Your lips felt very soft. There are worse things than kissing Evelyn! But my daughter Luna already said to me: ‘Keep your hands off Evelyn! That’s my girlfriend!” Til Schweiger laughed at BILD.

Had fun on the cinema set: Til Schweiger’s daughter Luna (26) and Evelyn Burdecki are friends Photo: private

Incidentally, this kiss had a special meaning for Evelyn, daughter of Polish parents. Because: It was her first kiss in public!

Out of consideration for the feelings of her very Catholic parents (father Klemens, † 76, died in 2021), Burdecki had always strictly avoided showing herself in public with men since she started her career ten years ago. And certainly not to be photographed while kissing!

She said openly to BILD am SONNTAG: “I’ve had a few friends in recent years, including celebrities. But I don’t hang it on the big bell. For example, kissing in public is absolutely taboo for me.”

Scene from “Manta Manta – Second Part”: The eternal racer Bertie (Til Schweiger) with daughter Mücke (Luna Schweiger) and ex-wife Uschi (Tina Ruland) Photo: Constantin Film Distribution

Until now! Because with Til Schweiger, the TV blonde made an exception.

“Manta Manta” producer Til Schweiger also raved about his new discovery in BILD am SONNTAG: “I find Evelyn adorable. She played her scene really well, she was just like herself. She was just 100% natural.” He even certifies her acting talent!

Schweiger: “I could imagine Evelyn for many roles. she has talent And as a person, I think they’re great. Evelyn has a big heart, is honest and sincere. People like that are always my favourite.”