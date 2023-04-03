Till Lindemann promotes GGPoker / In a poetic short film, the singer/poet competes against himself – accompanied by a previously unpublished poem

NSUS Malta Ltd.

In November last year, GGPoker.de received a license for the German market – now the online platform is promoting its offer with a poetic short film. The star of the spot is the singer/poet Till Lindemann.

GGPoker and the creative agency Hello White Parrot are staging him in cinematic images, as he fights the inner struggle against himself and the facets of his personality. An unpublished poem by Till Lindemann is used as the voice over.

For Sven Stiel, GGPoker’s Marketing Director, it was important to show the fascination and power of the poker game in the spot. “Poker is a game in which you learn a great deal for life. Anyone who plays poker strengthens their personality and can read and understand other people better. We are delighted that in Till Lindemann we have found such a strong and fascinating protagonist who is his own interpretation of these abilities.

In addition, Specter Berlin’s performance went far beyond what was hoped for, so that ultimately everyone involved is very happy with the result,” said Stiel.

The film was made by Specter Berlin, who is known for his music videos for Bushido, Sido and Rammstein, among other things. The production took over Before 9 Productions, the co-production was in the hands of Umlautfilms.

“Like a good game of poker, exactly the right factors have come together in this project: extraordinary characters, the right cards and the necessary portion of luck,” says Florian Pagel, Managing Director of the creative agency Hello White Parrot, Hamburg.

The 3:45 minute is now available on YouTube. In addition, accompanying poker tournament promotions when registering on ggpoker.de are part of the media campaign, which has a total budget of seven figures.

About GGPoker

GGPoker was developed in 2017 and is available to users as an app – the application is optimized for use on tablets and smartphones. As an official partner of the WSOP Las Vegas, GGPoker is the most direct link to the world stage of poker. GGPoker is part of the internationally active NSUS Group headquartered in Canada and has become the world’s largest poker room in 2022 with 2.2 billion game rounds worldwide.

