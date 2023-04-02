Tillman shines in Glasgow: New plans for Tuchel?

At FC Bayern, Malik Tillman was not able to assert himself in the long term, but the loanee did just that at Glasgow Rangers. The 20-year-old has already appeared in 39 competitive games for the Scots, registering twelve goals and five assists. And the shape curve goes up.

Because yesterday, Saturday, the native of Nuremberg showed one of his best performances in the Rangers jersey. Tillman scored both of his side’s goals in the 2-0 win over Dundee United. It was his fifth goal in the past five competitive appearances. What is particularly noteworthy is that the former German youth and current US national team player was injured for several weeks – but his streak didn’t end.

“He played a little higher today, acted well around our strikers and put them in the limelight. It’s impressive that as a midfielder he also knows when to go into the penalty area to score goals. He does this regularly. He was injured for a month, scored one goal in our most recent game and today he’s scoring two.”coach Michael Beale promptly gave special praise after yesterday’s game at ‘Sky Sports’.

The 42-year-old continued: “It’s exciting for us that a young player in our squad is able to do that.” How long Tillman will remain in Glasgow depends on several factors. The 20-year-old is officially on loan until the summer of 2023 and is tied to Bayern until 2024. The Rangers can sign him in the summer for a fixed seven million euros, the Munich team would then have a buyback clause for the future.

“Need to talk to the player”

When asked whether Thomas Tuchel’s assumption of office as head coach at FC Bayern would change anything about Tillman’s future, Beale replied: “No, that doesn’t affect our situation with Malik. We have a clause that we can activate.”

However, Tillman’s whereabouts are not set in stone: “Of course we also have to talk to the player about whether it’s the right thing for him.” The 20-year-old himself told the ‘kicker’ about his future in February: “I just want to play as much as possible. I don’t care, but I don’t really care where that will be. I feel good here (…) I bring in my performances, which I think the people here at Rangers really like.”, said the native of Nuremberg. But he could imagine that his development too “They like it very much at Bayern.”