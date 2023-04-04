Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, spoke about the new launches and the addiction to cell phones

Apple would present its mixed reality glasses at the 2023 World Developers Conference. (REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)

The next releases of Manzana which will be presented at the Worldwide Developers Conference 2023 will be of great importance for the future of the company and the great protagonist will be sunglasses virtual reality of the company. This new device, which is getting closer to being released on the market, represents the incursion of an additional product into the company’s ecosystem after the success that is currently the apple watch (announced in 2015).

Apple CEO, Tim Cookreferred to this new device as a platform with special potential, since he believes that a new way of experiencing the world through a superimposition of the virtual and the real “could greatly improve communication and connection between people.”

Although Cook does not confirm that these glasses will be presented at the event or even that they are in development, rumors about their main functions and characteristics have been widely spread and, according to the CEO of Manzanawill allow “accelerate your creativity or help you do things in your day to day that you never thought you could do differently.”

Regarding the doubts that may arise regarding the development of the new device and the real utility that could be given to it, Cook insists that, although this new product and, to a certain extent, risky, there were also similar reactions when other products were launched. Like the apple watch in the year 2015 or even the iphone in 2007.

Apple would present its mixed reality glasses at the 2023 World Developers Conference. (photo: MacWorld Spain)

From what is known so far about the functions that sunglasses will have mixed reality of Manzanaone of the most outstanding characteristics is that it would not be necessary to use additional accessories such as controls, since the device can be operated using hand gestures with which it will be possible to interact with the content that appears on the screens.

On the other hand, a crown was included, just like the apple watchwith which you can switch modes between augmented reality and virtual reality just by turning it.

One of the problems that can affect not only the way in which the new generations interact with the world around them, but also how they take advantage of the time during the day to carry out productive activities It is the addiction that can be generated by being exposed for so long to the screens of devices such as computers or cell phones.

In this sense, Cook is aware that the products of Manzana could be included in this category. However, it also indicates that the company offers tools to help its customers put down their phones. “If you look at your phone more than you look into someone’s eyes, you’re not doing it right. That’s why we come up with things like Use time”, indicated the CEO of the company.

According to Tim Cook, parents or caregivers of children have an important job to prevent excessive use of these devices from being generated. (Getty Images)

In the case of the new generations, who from a very young age have access to these digital tools and are trained in the use of cell phones and other devicesCook maintains that the work of parents and guardians of children is key to prevent technology from absorbing them and causing problems.

“Children are born digital (…) and I think it is very important to set limits (…) We don’t want them to be glued to our phones. It is not our incentive. We don’t want people to do that,” he said. cookingwho insisted that the tools offered by Apple allow you to correctly manage the time of use of the cell phones.