Tim Wilde on Aging: Thought ‘I’m Dead’ in 2020

Actor Tim Wilde wants to know his biological age. © Jörg Carstensen/dpa

The actor is already 57, but still feels much younger. But there was a time when he didn’t expect to reach that age. I got a grade of 5 for that at school…

Berlin – “WaPo Bodensee” actor Tim Wilde (57) could not imagine as a child that he would still experience the year 2020. “We should write an essay at school: “How do we see each other in 2020?” – and my essay was short: “I’m dead.” I also got a tough 5 for it,” said the wild man who grew up in Stralsund a PR interview.

Today the actor sees things completely differently: “I’m working on growing old with dignity. When I get up in the morning, I have the feeling that I have to adjust everything and gather the individual parts. This aches and pains story is not so nice in old age.”

age is only a number

Conventional medicine does not exactly build it up, as Wilde further reported. “The doctor says: ‘You’re not that young anymore’, since I was 50. That’s probably a magic number. Doctors learn during their studies that after 50 things go downhill. If the doctors didn’t keep reminding me, I wouldn’t even think I’m 57 already. I started learning English at 53 and got my pilot’s license at 54.”

Wilde has now completed a blood test and sent it in to find out his biological age. The result is still pending. “I’ve never felt as old as I really was. Inside I feel like I’m 36. Of course I’m hoping that the test will tell me: I’m not a day older than 35.”

Since 2018, the Berliner Wilde can be seen in the ARD pre-evening series “WaPo Bodensee”. The episodes are currently airing on One. Viewers also know the busy actor from many other roles, including as the superior of Hamburg “Tatort” investigator Nick Tschiller, played by Til Schweiger. dpa