Timberwolves win 119-115, delay Kings party

Sacramento Kings player Harrison Barnes, left, defends against Minnesota Timberwolves player Jaden McDaniels (3) in the third quarter during an NBA game in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, March 27. of 2023. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Villegas)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Jaden McDaniels scored 20 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves dampened Sacramento’s hopes of clinching a postseason berth with a 119-115 victory over the Kings on Monday night.

The Kings hoped to end the longest playoff drought in NBA history in front of their fans, but they went home disappointed.

The Timberwolves won their fourth straight and completed a straight-game sweep of Golden State and Sacramento to tie the Warriors for sixth place in the Western Conference playoff race.

Minnesota was undaunted by the packed stadium and attacked in the fourth for the win.

Naz Reid added 18 points, Anthony Edwards 17 and Rudy Gobert finished with 16 points and 16 rebounds for the visitors.

De’Aaron Fox had 29 points and Domantas Sabonis added 24 points and 10 rebounds for Sacramento.

The Kings will now try to clinch their first playoff berth since 2006 later this week when they travel to Portland for two games.