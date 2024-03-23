Timeline of the Princess of Wales’ cancer announcement

LONDON.- On Friday, Kate Middleton, the Wale’s princess said he receives chemotherapy to treat a cancer an announcement that comes after weeks of speculation and in a turbulent year for British royalty.

First the headlines emerged shock for royal health when palace officials announced that King Charles III and Kate were having health problems. The absence of information about the condition and location of the princess, popularly known as Kate Middleton, fueled an increasingly frantic rumor mill that made its way from the margins of social media to front pages around the world.

Distrust in the monarchy only intensified after Kate admitted editing an official family photograph, and palace officials have struggled to regain control of the discourse as speculation and conspiracy theories persist.

Below is a chronology of recent events related to the royal family:

December 25, 2023: Kate attends Christmas mass at Sandringham, the royal family’s estate on the east coast of England, alongside Prince William, their children and other royals. This is the princess’s last public appearance.

January 16, 2024: Kate, 42, is admitted to the London Clinic and undergoes abdominal surgery. The news is not announced until the next day.

January 17: Kensington Palace reveals that the princess is recovering from a scheduled operation. Authorities say her condition is not related to cancer, but they do not specify what surgery it is, they only say that it was successful. They point out that she will remain in the private hospital between 10 and 14 days and will be away from public view until after Easter.

Buckingham Palace announces on the same day that King Charles III will be treated for a benign enlarged prostate.

January 21st: Prince Andrew’s ex-wife, Sarah, the Duchess of York, says she suffers from malignant melanoma, a form of skin cancer.

26 of January: King Charles III is admitted to a London hospital for a three-day stay for prostate treatment.

January 29: The princess and the king are discharged. Charles is photographed leaving the hospital with Queen Camilla, greeting well-wishers. Kate is not pictured leaving the hospital, but authorities say he is progressing well and will continue his recovery at home.

February 5th: Buckingham Palace announces that Charles has cancer and will receive treatment. Authorities do not say what type of cancer the king has.

February 7th: Prince Harry arrives in the United Kingdom from California to visit his father. He leaves the next day.

February 27: William cancels at the last minute from attending a memorial mass for his godfather, the late King Constantine of Greece, due to a personal matter. The palace declines to give further details, but says Kate remains well.

Later that day, Buckingham Palace reports that Thomas Kingston, son-in-law of Prince Michael of Kent, died aged 45. Prince Michael is the cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

March 1st: Thomas Kingston’s autopsy indicates that he died of a traumatic head injury on February 25. A gun was found near his body at his parents’ house.

March 4: A photograph purportedly showing Kate traveling in a car with her mother Carole Middleton in Windsor is circulating on social media. It is published by some international media, but not by British newspapers.

6th of March: Magazine People quotes a royal spokesperson as saying that William’s focus is on his work and not social media.

March 10th: Kensington Palace publishes a photo of Kate surrounded by her three children to commemorate Mother’s Day in Great Britain. The photo, the first official since the princess underwent surgery, was retracted hours later by The Associated Press and other news agencies after showing signs that it had been digitally manipulated.

March 11th: Amid a new round of speculation about her health sparked by the edited family photo, Kate issues an apology on social media for the confusion caused. She says that she occasionally experiments with editing like many amateur photographers.

March 16: The newspaper The Sun posts a video purportedly showing a smiling, relaxed Kate shopping with William at a produce store near her home in Windsor.

March 20: The Information Commissioner’s Office says it is investigating a report that at least one London Clinic staff member tried to snoop through Kate’s medical records while she was in hospital.

March 22: In a videotaped message, Kate announces that she is receiving cancer treatment, including preventive chemotherapy. She says that she is fine and that she is getting stronger every day, but that she needs to focus on her recovery.

FUENTE: AP