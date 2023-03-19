Timmy got caught up in the cobwebs early on – has tens of thousands of comic books and gadgets

It all started early when Timmy was eight years old and started collecting comic books, since then his interest has grown and the apartment now contains tens of thousands of collectibles.

– It is the hunt that drives. It’s rare, hard to find, not many people collect it, says Timmy Andersson.

Few collectors in Sweden

He says that there are four dedicated Marvel magazine collectors in Sweden and around ten who collect that type of toys. A tough competition that can sometimes lead to envy.

– You have to put up with that, that I have something that he doesn’t have and he has something that I don’t have. It is a must that you can tease each other.

Caught in the spider’s web

And of all the Marvel characters, Spider-Man is number one.

– He looks so cool and he’s so strong and cool. He can crawl on walls, he has his spider-sense and sense danger. He can think, he is intelligent, plus he is kind.