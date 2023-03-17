Tinder adds multiple gender pronouns and different relationship types

The Tinder dating application has just announced new features to, among other things, adapt to the gender-fluid generation. Users can now choose multiple pronouns for their profile. They can also select the type of relationship they are looking for.

In an inclusive approach, Tinder is updating with new features. The famous dating application which recently launched the Incognito mode so as not to be seen by family or colleagues at work wants, among other things, to adapt to Generation Z, also called the gender-fluid generation. Now users can choose several gender pronouns to display on their profile.

Tinder users can now also select the type of relationship they are looking for. In December, the dating app used to counter censorship in Russia had already launched the possibility of choosing between a short-term, long-term or uncertain relationship. Now users have the choice between monogamy, ethical non-monogamy, open relationship and polyamory.

On Tinder, 41% of young people aged 18 to 25 want or are open to a non-monogamous relationship

In a statement, Tinder announced that the LGBTQIA+ community is the fastest growing on the app. Indeed, a survey of young single people aged 18 to 25 showed that 33% of them consider having a more fluid sexuality. In addition, 29% of these young people confirm that their gender identity has become more fluid over the past three years.

Tinder therefore wants to become more inclusive for these young people who represent an increasingly important part of the community. So they can choose up to 4 pronouns to display on their profile in addition to their sexual orientation. A list of 15 gender pronouns is available. It is also possible to suggest new ones by filling out a form.

As for new types of relationships, Tinder says users are increasingly interested in non-traditional relationships. A study of 4,000 young people between the ages of 18 and 25 showed that 41% of them are looking for or are open to non-monogamous relationships. Open relationships and hierarchical polyamory are the most popular relationship types for non-monogamous people.

Another survey conducted by Tinder also proves that users do not want to waste time with people who do not share the same point of view as them. In effect, 73% of young single people especially want to get in touch with someone who announces their intentions in advance.

