Tinder launches new options to help you find your better half

O Tinder has announced the launch of new features specifically designed to help users find the right people to meet.

How does the TechCrunch website, among these features is the ability to indicate the type of relationship you are looking for – be it monogamous or non-monogamous. The ability for each person to display their pronouns in their profile will also be available.

It should be remembered that these features integrated by Tinder are already present in other dating apps, namely Hinge, which is also owned by Match Group.

