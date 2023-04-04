Tinder will have “personalized advice service” for $ 500

O Tinder is reportedly working on a new subscription for its dating app, which will have a monthly price of $500 (€457). The information provided by Fast Company website cites the head of the Tinder Product area, Mark Van Ryswyk and indicates that the subscription will be called “Tinder Vault”.

It is known that this subscription is still being developed, which means that the features, name or even price have not yet been decided. However, according to the information already available, Tinder Vault subscribers will enjoy greater visibility of their profiles.

In addition, one of the main novelties is a “personalized advice service” available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, through which users can receive advice for interacting with potential partners.

Also Read: Tinder launches new options to help you find your better half