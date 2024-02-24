Tini’s dart at Sebastin Yatra: It’s good to have your heart broken

Tini has reappeared on the public scene after months away from the media spotlight. After an extensive tour of Spain, she had to face one of the worst moments on a personal level. I was literally in the process of hitting rock bottom. I couldn’t get out of bed. I had panic attacks, for different reasons, personal (…) I didn’t see myself capable of giving an interview, of doing my hair again, I confessed in an interview in El Pas.

These months have helped him compose new songs that will be included in his next studio album, which is scheduled to be released this year. There is something in me that is changing and that is also why I stopped an album that was almost ready. I wanted to write a new one and tell everything I want to tell on this album, he recently revealed in his X space.

With this new project under his belt, Tini has just received an award for best album of the year in his native country for Cupido, the work he released shortly after his painful breakup with Sebastin Yatra. On the stage of the Lo Nuestro awards in Miami, the Argentine wanted to thank everyone for their trust with some words that many interpreted as a dart against her ex-partner: From time to time it’s good to have your heart broken, see?

Tini’s pain

In Cupido, the artist dedicates more than one song to the Colombian where she recounts the deep pain she went through after breaking up with him. She even points out Aitana Ocaá in one of the songs: Las Jordans. I don’t want to know if you miss me or if the one in Spain bored you. “Farewell,” intones Tini. Some verses in which The Triple T hinted at Yatra’s alleged disloyalty with the former OT 2017 contestant with whom he later began a relationship.

After receiving the award at the Lo Nuestro awards, Tini wanted to speak out on her social networks with a speech in which she opens the channel. Cupid was a great chapter of my life in all aspects, which marked a before and after with many joys experienced, but also situations that made me hit rock bottom. And, from that darkness, with those silences that stun me, I understood what was happening to me, she writes.

Taking time was necessary to heal many things and be able to encourage myself to take the next step. Every change I made to my hair is reflected in various emotional processes I was experiencing. It won’t be long until I share with you a very intimate project, which I have been working on for a long time. And, when I look back, the truth is that I never imagined that I would dare to tellhe ends up saying.