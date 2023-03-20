Tiny Tina’s Storming of Dragon Fortress is free on Steam for a few more days

Tiny Tina’s Storming of Dragon Fortress was available for free for a limited time last year on Epic Games. Steam is now following suit. The standalone game, based on the popular Borderlands 2 tabletop expansion, is available now for free on the platform until March 24th.

A real hit, as Tiny Tina would say

Tiny Tina is a young and extremely crazy explosives expert who loves to blow up everything and everyone – from stuffed animals to all kinds of enemies. Unpredictable as she is, Tina loves to play and takes you into a fantasy world of her own creation in Storm on the Dragon Fortress.

Of course, the scope of this standalone game, which was released in 2021, is rather small, as this short adventure was supposed to advertise the then upcoming Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. Nevertheless, it is worth making the journey for all Borderlands fans, because like the DLC campaign of the same name, the pen-and-paper role-playing game is full of humor and surprises.



You can play Tiny Tina’s Storm on the Dragon Fortress alone or in co-op and enjoy weapons that shoot swords. There are six exterminators in total and even Claptrap makes an appearance. You have to decide for yourself whether this is an advantage or a disadvantage.

“The queen has been captured and her kingdom is in danger – only you and your friends can bring peace back to the confused, enchanted land. Fight your way through vast forests, unspeakable tombs and eerie fortresses, but beware: your journey can take only change in a moment due to Tina’s hilariously chaotic mood,” it said on Steam.

Feel like smashing skeletons, fighting dragons and finding treasure? You can play the game until March 24, 2023 pick up on Steam and add it to your library permanently.