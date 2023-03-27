Tips for creating a business with 100% remote talent

If you are thinking of starting a business, but the budget is reduced and you do not need a place to sell your products and/or services, create a 100% remote workforce it is an option.

Although it is true that not all businesses can be managed remotely, there are some ventures that can, such as online sales, consulting or technological products.

Building a startup with a remote workforce requires a good business model and a lot of organization.

“When you are clear about the basic elements of your startup; the problem that you are going to solve, the public you are targeting, the minimum viable product and the vision of the business, the following steps will allow you to structure and materialize the contracting model and Remote management what you need”, details Workana.

Data from the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare indicate that companies that implement teleworking, at least three days a week, can save 86,000 pesos per year per employee.

In addition, a study carried out by Microsoft details that 85% of employees are mmore productive when working from homewhich affects benefits for companies.

To have a startup with a remote workforce, Workana recommends three actions to implement.

Identify the roles

The collaborators are key to the business and defining the key positions to start the business is essential, as it will help to calculate the costs of the first stages, even presenting a more attractive project to obtain funds.

“In this first stage, the priority is not to fill your entire internal staff, but to generate a prototype that can be tested and optimized, and that gives investors certainty of progress.”

Virtual office

Although the enterprise is built at a distance and you do not have an office, it is necessary to have a tax domicile. Some entrepreneurs choose to establish their private address, although it is a quick solution, the ideal is to separate personal issues with those of the business.

One option is to obtain a virtual tax address, there are already several companies that provide the service and physical place to receive parcels. One of the best options is approach a coworkingbecause in addition to providing a tax domicile, they allow access to spaces for work meetings or with clients, which gives more seriousness to the business.

“Having a legally registered company involves some costs, but it also helps you build more trust among potential investors and attract better remote talent to your team.”

Manage talent

Make sure that collaborators have the necessary tools to carry out their tasks. The savings you have by not having an office can be invested in staff equipment.

It is also important to implement a culture of trust and work by objectives, not by the hour, because without these two things it will be difficult to meet the goals and for employees to feel part of the company and develop fully.

Another recommendation is do not saturate collaborators with meetingsAlthough more communication is required, it is not always necessary to have meetings, especially if it can be resolved with an email or message. It is also important to respect the hours of the collaborators, since offering flexible work does not mean that you can send a message late at night to request a job.