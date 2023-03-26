Tired of Chrome? 3 good browsers that almost nobody knows about

For many years, Internet Explorer was the main browser used to browse the internet. Over time, other browsers began to emerge, such as Mozilla Firefox, which offered innovative features such as tabs and search engines directly from the homepage. Despite this, Internet Explorer was still the most used browser, due to the convenience of being already installed with all versions of Windows.

However, in 2012, Google Chrome overtook Internet Explorer to become the most popular browser in the world, a position it still holds today. If you don’t want to use Chrome, there are several popular options like Opera and Firefox, but other smaller browsers are fighting for space and may be an alternative for you. Check out three good browsers that almost nobody knows about.

Brave: Best for Privacy

Brave is the most “different” browser on the web: Although it is based on Chromium, like most browsers, its emphasis is on privacy, automatically blocking ads and trackers on the websites you visit.

Brave browser interface and home page. Source: Oficina da Net

It has several integrations with cryptocurrencies: it has a reward system that sends Brave’s cryptocurrency, the BAT, to users who watch advertisements in the browser, returning part of the profits. With these tokens, users can exchange them with each other and reward content creators through donations.

Officially launched in 2019, Brave has grown rapidly since then, having been the first browser to be added to the Epic Games Store in 2021. In 2022, it surpassed the 50 million user mark. In addition, Brave has “Brave Wallet”, a virtual wallet built into the browser that does not require any extensions to function, which makes it even more convenient for users who operate with cryptocurrencies.

Vivaldi: customize everything

Vivaldi was launched in 2016 and has the proposal to be a light and fast browser, focused on interface aesthetics. It was developed by Opera’s co-founder and CEO, who disagreed with the team’s decision to abandon several features of the original project during Opera’s migration to Chormium in 2013.



Browser customization. Source: Vivaldi/

While most browsers seek to satisfy the “mainstream” – removing customization options, Vivaldi swims in the opposite direction of the current: you can customize everything, decide where the tabs open, add shortcuts and completely customize the look of the browser. In 2022, the browser was also released for Android and IOS.

If you’re looking for a browser to customize and make exactly “your way”, give Vivaldi a chance.

Opera Gx: gaming browser

Opera GX is a light and simple browser, created to be a “gamer” version of Opera, but that can be used by anyone. It introduces several browser “Performance Throttling” features that can be useful for those with an old and slow computer.



Opera GX RAM memory limiter. Source: Oficina da Net

Unlike conventional Opera, Opera GX has a private browsing service (VPN) built into the browser, which encrypts internet traffic and hides, at least in part, your online identity.

Perhaps the biggest positive point of Opera GX is the sidebar, which offers quick access to the most popular social networks, such as Whatsapp, Telegram and Twitter, which is an important feature of its identity. Despite not being very customizable, Opera GX presents a simple and attractive interface. So even if you’re not a gamer, it’s worth giving this extremely light and efficient browser a chance.