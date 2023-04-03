Tires, brakes, battery – the spring check for e-cars

TÜV Association e. V

Electric cars have fewer wearing parts than combustion engines, but they are by no means maintenance-free. The TÜV association advises that the battery, brakes and tires should be checked regularly. Because there are some special features of e-cars that need to be considered for optimal safety and longevity.

Winter with its cold, damp, road salt and loose chippings takes its toll on vehicles and their components. Electric cars are no exception. “Maintenance of electric cars is easier and cheaper compared to combustion engines, since many wearing parts such as exhaust, clutch, oil filter or spark plugs are missing,” says Jannis Dörhöfer, consultant for new mobility at the TÜV association. “However, e-car owners should not do without a regular check-up to ensure optimal safety and longevity of their vehicles. Spring is the right time for this.” The TÜV association gives tips on which care and maintenance work is particularly important for electric vehicles.

Tire care for a longer range

In the spring, you have to change from winter to summer tires if you don’t use all-season tyres. This is the opportunity for a tire check. “E-cars accelerate faster thanks to a high torque and are on average about a fifth heavier than combustion engines because of the high weight of the drive battery,” says Dörhöfer. “Higher acceleration values ​​and high weight can cause the tires of e-cars to wear out faster.” Therefore, the owners should keep an eye on the tread depth. A minimum depth of 1.6 millimeters is even required by law. However, the profile of summer tires should have a depth of 2.5 to 4 millimeters to ensure optimal grip. In addition, the tire pressure should be checked regularly and corrected according to the operating instructions – this reduces wear and increases the range.

When changing tires, consumers should pay attention to the right model for their vehicle type. “In principle, electric vehicles can be driven with ‘normal’ tyres. However, tire manufacturers are increasingly bringing special models with special rubber compounds and profiles for electric cars onto the market,” says Dörhöfer. When choosing, buyers should pay attention to the EU tire label and study the results of independent tire tests. We especially recommend low-rolling tires with low rolling resistance in efficiency class “A”. Dörhöfer: “A durable tire that causes little abrasion has a positive effect on the environment.”

Check the condition of the traction battery

The traction battery is the heart of every electric vehicle. The low temperatures in winter affect the standard lithium-ion batteries in particular. Therefore, spring is an opportunity to have the battery checked. Since this is a high-voltage system, maintenance must be carried out by a specialist workshop. Most electric cars use coolant to regulate the temperature of the battery. As a rule, the cooling systems of electric cars are sealed and can only be checked by experts. Whether and how often the coolant needs to be replaced or topped up varies from vehicle to vehicle. In addition to the coolant, the battery, lines and charging cables are also subjected to a visual inspection during a routine check. If you want to know exactly or are even considering selling your electric car, you can have the condition of the battery, the so-called state of health, determined. “A special diagnostic procedure is necessary for an exact status check,” says Dörhöfer. Testing organizations and workshops, among others, offer this service.

E-cars need a working 12-volt battery

As in a conventional internal combustion engine, the 12-volt battery in an electric car powers important components such as headlights, turn signals, dashboard lighting, power windows or sunroof motors. The 12-volt battery also supplies power to the control units that regulate the electric motor and the charging processes. If the 12-volt battery fails, the e-car stops and needs jump-starting. As part of regular maintenance, e-car owners should therefore also think about the 12 V battery. “During a routine check, the performance of the battery is checked and, if necessary, replaced before it completely gives up the ghost,” says Dörhöfer.

Brake maintenance required

The brakes of electric vehicles are put under less strain because the effect of the engine braking is significantly stronger than with a combustion engine as soon as the driver takes her foot off the “accelerator pedal”. The energy generated during deceleration can be partially recovered (“recuperation”). “The associated reduced use of conventional brakes can lead to problems in e-cars,” says Dörhöfer. “If the brake pads are not heated sufficiently and regularly, the material properties can suffer.” The result is a reduction in the coefficient of friction and thus a poorer braking effect. “Regular checking and maintenance of the brake system is recommended for electric vehicles,” emphasizes Dörhöfer. The condition of the brake discs should be checked and the brake fluid should be changed regularly.

Thorough car washing is part of the care routine

A thorough car wash is also an important part of the spring care routine for e-cars. Road salt, oil and other chemicals can damage the vehicle. Cleaning the vehicle prevents rust spots from forming at an early stage. The subfloor should not be neglected. Windshields and mirrors should now also be cleaned thoroughly and the windshield washer fluid topped up. It’s worth taking a look at the windshield wipers. Snow and ice put a strain on the rubber on the wipers. If it is brittle and cracked, the wiper blades should be replaced.

