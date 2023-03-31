To contain inflation, an increase in fuel taxes is postponed for another 90 days | THE TERRITORY news from Misiones

Friday March 31, 2023 | 12:04 p.m.

The Government once again postponed the increase in fuel taxes until July 1 to prevent it from being transferred to pump prices and reduce the impact that inflation would have.

The same measure had been taken on January 1, when it was resolved to also suspend the updating of the fuel tax until March to mitigate a general increase in prices.

Through decree 168, published this Friday in the Official Gazette, it was resolved to extend the increase in fuel taxes that was scheduled for this Saturday, April 1.

In the recitals, it was founded that the reasons for the measure were due to the impact it would have on consumer prices. “In the case of consumption taxes, and given that the demand for liquid fuels is highly inelastic, the variations in taxes are transferred practically directly to the final prices of fuels,” the Ministry of Transportation states in the decree.

In this sense, it is argued that the extension of the tax update has as its objective “a stabilization and an adequate evolution of prices”.

Fuel tax increases total 134%

In this way, the increase in the tax on unleaded gasoline, virgin gasoline and diesel oil is suspended until July 1.

With the tax reform of 2017, a fixed amount of the tax was established that must be updated quarterly according to the variation of the Consumer Price Index. However, on several occasions it was decided to postpone it.

The specialists point out that if the tax increase was not suspended, the increase in gasoline and diesel would be substantial due to the inflationary impact.

“This potential increase was going to be applied as of this Saturday, April 1, 2023, and it would have been 134% if it was not suspended and postponed again,” calculated Sebastián Domínguez, CEO of SDC Asesores Tributarios.