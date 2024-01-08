To the rhythm of Patria y Vida, Cuban major leagues join the FEPCUBE team

MIAMI.- The Cuban team that will participate in the Intercontinental Series in Barranquilla, Colombia, from January 26 to February 1, began its preparation today in the city of Miami.

The Cuban team, of which Orlando “El Duque” Hernández is the general manager and Bryan Peña the manager, included major leaguers Aroldis Champan, Yuliesky Gurriel, Jorge Soler and Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

Another Cuban player who participates in the Major Leagues supports the project, although FECUBE notifies that he will not be able to join on this occasion. “Although he will not be able to be with us on the field, Yasmani Grandal fully supports and supports the baseball team. #Fepcube and to our Professional Federation We announce to the world, with pride, your unconditional support”

In addition to the incorporations of the players established in MLB, Yotuel, author of “Patria y Vida”, a song that became the anthem of Cubans seeking the freedom of their country, was also at the practices, kidnapped for 65 years by the dictatorship of the Castros and currently under the direction of Miguel Díaz-Canel.

“We are not looking for players from other federations, not even Cuba,” explained “El Duque” in recent days at a press conference about the current baseball project. “We just want to give a message of freedom, especially for all Cubans who long to be free.”

“One Team, One Dream” is the motto of the Cuban national team.