To the rhythm of Ysaura Viso: Colo Colo Femenino thrashes Cobresal on date 1 of the National Championship

Colo Colo Femenino began its title defense in the National Championship and did it in a great way by beating Cobresal at the Puente Alto Municipal Stadium.

After several months of stopping and after an extensive preseason, Colo Colo Femenino made its debut in the National Championship with the mission of defending the title obtained in 2022 and, on the first date, faced Cobresal at the Municipal Stadium of Puente High.

Although those directed by Luis Mena never suffered any worries, the first minutes were very disputed, where the local team tried with some approach to the goal defended by Ryann Torrero. However, the equality was broken in minute 19, when Ysaura Viso connected with a header to decree the first goal of the day.

Colo Colo Femenino wins, likes and thrashes

Five minutes later, the Albas Warriors celebrated again and, again, through a header. Center for the right sector to find Javiera Grez who became a giant in the Cobresal area to go out and celebrate the second goal of the match. Colo Colo kept pressing and trying to increase the figures, but found resistance from the rival goalkeeper who, despite conceding goals in her goal, became a figure with individual saves.

But the pitcher goes into the water so much that it ends up breaking. So again it was Ysaura Viso is in charge of making the white people celebrate, after connecting a great play by Fernanda Hidalgo, who took a cross so that the Venezuelan only had to push her at 37 minutes and decree the temporary 3-0. The formula was repeated at 49′, and After Hidalgo’s cross, the striker scored her hat-trick and Popular’s fourth.

With everything already resolved, one who wanted to be present on the scoreboard was Isidora Olave. La Chichi took advantage of a rude mistake by the rival goalkeeper and, with the goal at her disposal, celebrated her first goal of the tournament and that it was the fifth of the Albas. And the party would also have a debut. Nicole Cárter, at just 14 years old, made her debut on the networks with a great header to make it 6-0. Later, 44 minutes into the second half, Anaís Álvarez dressed as the best dribbler and, with a tremendous personal move, he scored the seventh for the Eternal Champions, who closed everything with the double of Nicole Cárter at 49′ to declare the final 8 to 0.

Thus, Colo Colo Femenino successfully begins the journey in search of the number 15 star in a year that also has the Copa Libertadores as a great challenge. On the next date, the cast of Luis Mena will receive Deportes Iquique on Sunday, April 2, starting at 11:00 a.m. at the Monumental Stadium.