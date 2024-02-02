Eduardo Antonio did his thing again, he chose for his usual catwalk on the networks a look that I knew beforehand would be something to talk about.

However, El Divo de Cuba He is not one to be influenced by negative comments.with his best bearing and full of confidence, made his parade.

“Today I am on my own and vaccinated for the mutt”he wrote alongside the video posted on his Instagram.

Boots, black shorts and shirt, a brown vest and beret, a scarf around the neck and a flower on the vest was the combination the singer chose for this day.

Although once again criticism rained down, several followers celebrated their commitment to coquette fashionvery popular these days on the networks, and above all the good vibes it transmits.

But his occurrences did not stop there, with that same costume he went to a dental clinic with the intention of having them done. a flirtatious smile design.

To the delight of his fans This Sunday there will be a show at the Tamalazo de Krome with Eduardo Antonio, and through his networks he has been inviting his followers not to miss it.