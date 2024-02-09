Today the champion of the Miami Caribbean Series 2023 is known

MIAMI.- The 66th edition of the Caribbean Series, held at the LoanDepot Park in the city of Miami, comes to an end this Friday night when the Dominican Republic (Tigres del Licey) faces Venezuela (Tiburones de La Guaira) to defend the championship they won last year in Caracas.

The current Caribbean monarchs are the team with the most titles won in the history of the tournament, while the Dominican country also leads the table among nations with 11.

This is the fifth time that a Quisqueyan team has played in a final since this format was adopted. The streak began in 2020 and in that period they only lost one final game. The one in 2022, when Colombia (with the Caimanes de Barranquilla) defeated the Gigantes del Cibao.

In 2020 Toros del Este won the scepter, which a year later would return to the Dominican Republic with the Águilas Cibaeñas and the last harvest with the Tigres.

History also smiles on Dominicans. In the two Caribbean series held previously in Miami, the Dominican teams won the title. First Leones del Esgido conquered it and then Tigres. Will Licey take it again?

Sharks to break another drought

The Venezuelan team (Tiburones de La Guaira) is experiencing a dream season that could fill them with more glory.

Those led by Ozzie Guillén won the title in their country after a 37-year drought and now have the mission of bringing the Caribbean Series trophy to Venezuela after 15 editions.

The last time a Venezuelan team won the regional event was in 2009, when the Tigres de Aragua lifted the trophy in Mexicali.

Venezuelan clubs have lost three finals since the Caribbean Series took on this modality in 2013.

Tigres de Aragua fell in 2016 against the undefeated Venados de Mazatlán (Mexico), Cardenales de Lara lost in 2020 against Toros del Este (Dominican Republic) and last year the hosts Leones del Caracas could not beat the Tigres del Licey.

This would also be the third final between a Dominican team and a Venezuelan team in the last 5 years.

Can Ozzie end another bad streak?