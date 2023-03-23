Today will be an interesting day for TikTok

This Thursday, the CEO of TikTok, Shou Zi Chew, will appear before the United States Congress to discuss the future of the successful app in that country. Years ago, the Trump administration had already ordered the operational prohibition or sale of the application to an American company. To which the Chinese government responded by declaring its technology a strategic asset, blocking any possible sale.

According to a WSJ story yesterday, TikTok owner ByteDance had hired Kevin Mayer, a Disney executive who had helped launch its streaming network, as TikTok’s CEO, with the intention that this hiring would reduce tension between business and the United States government. However, Mayer resigned after three months, citing a “sharply changed” political environment, and the company elevated Chew to the role.

According to the same WSJ note, top TikTok officials, as well as ByteDance’s top lawyer, former Microsoft executive Erich Andersen, have held detailed briefings with journalists, researchers, and lawmakers. The company has also hosted press events at a TikTok “transparency center” in Los Angeles, packed with museum-style exhibits where journalists can review how the app’s code and moderation systems work. For now, in the midst of this uncertainty, reviews will be announced by advertisers in their strategies with the App.

On less worrying topics… but debate:

On April 10, N+ will launch Tercer Grado Deportivo, a space for analysis and debate among a group of prominent journalists who seek to delve into issues of impact in the sports field.

“We want to go beyond the day-to-day, above the scores and the results, to bring to the table key issues for the progress of sport in our country,” says Daniel Badía, CEO of N+.

This level of debate will be possible thanks to the integration of the analysis table, which will be moderated by Denise Maerker, from N+, and which will have the participation of sports analysts with extensive experience such as André Marín, host at Fox Sports; David Faitelson, commentator on ESPN; María José González, narrator at TNT Sports; Alberto Lati, commentator on Fox Sports; Javier Alarcón, host of Imagen TV; and Alejandro de la Rosa, host at TUDN.

“We talk a lot about the performance of athletes and teams, but very little about the multiple factors that influence the world of sport from a social and cultural perspective, going through public policy, business and innovation”, explains Denise Maerker. .

At N+ we are excited to contribute to promoting the analysis around the necessary changes in a sector as relevant worldwide as sports.

