Todd Phillips celebrates the end of filming of “Joker: Madness for two” with a new preview of the film

The director posted on Instagram two new photos of Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix in their roles as Harley Quinn and the Joker.

End of filming for Joker: Madness for Two. On Instagram Todd Phillips was pleased to have completed this sequel to his event film released in 2019, and took the opportunity to share two new images of the project.

These shots highlight Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix in the skin of their respective characters: Harley Quinn and Arthur Fleck, aka the Joker.

“Filming is done. Thanks to those two (and the whole cast) and the best crew the movie industry can offer. I’m now going to take refuge in a cave (editing room) and put everything in place,” Todd Phillips captioned his post.

In theaters in 2024

If the role that Lady Gaga occupies has not been officially confirmed by Todd Phillips, photos of the singer relayed for several months strongly recall the outfit and make-up of Harley Quinn who appeared in 1992 in Batman: The Animated Seriesand recently embodied by Margot Robbie in the movies Suicide Squad et Birds of Prey.

According to the first elements of Joker: Madness for Two relayed by the American media VarietyHarley Quinn will be a psychiatrist who falls in love with the Joker while trying to cure him and who will end up joining him in his criminal race.

In this film, presented as a musical, Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix will star Zazie Beetz in the role of Sophie Dumond, as well as Brendan Gleeson and Catherine Keener. Joker: Madness for Two is expected in US theaters on October 4, 2024.

Huge success in 2019, Jokerdirected by Todd Phillips (Very Bad Trip), collected a whopping $1.07 billion at the worldwide box office before collecting two Oscars: best actor for Joaquin Phoenix and Best Music for Hildur Guðnadóttir. In all, Joker had received 11 Oscars.