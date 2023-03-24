Toing! They caught him for asking for moches at the Institute to Return the Stolen to the People

In January 2020, the AMLO government created the Institute to Return the Stolen to the People —baptized by the 4T such as the Robin Hood Institute-, but in its young history INDEP has not escaped corruption cases, such as the complaint against an official for collecting moches.

What a case, which was revealed in one of Carlos Loret de Mola’s columns in El Universal and that made a strong impression on the Institute to Return the Stolen to the People, because on March 22 he explained that the official in question had submitted his resignation.

Everything so that the investigations on the case of the collection of moches within the institute —which, in theory, is to return what was stolen to people— are carried out without fail.

They denounced him for asking for moches at the Institute to Return the Stolen to the People

Check how the case is: a group of workers from the Institute to Return the Stolen to the People denounced José Ángel Anzures Galicia, office manager of the Executive Directorate of Material Resources of Indepfor asking them for 30% of their salary…, in exchange for letting them work in the government!

This case awakened in many people the old and bitter memory of the time that the INE sanctioned Morena for the 10% cut in staff salaries of the Municipal Presidency of Texcoco —which orchestrated all this between 2013 and 2015, during the management of teacher Delfina Gómez.

(According to the INE, the cuts were due to the concept of “support for the Political Action Group or support for the party”).

But let’s go back to Indep. According to this column, the complaint of the staff of the Institute to Return to the People the Stolen for collection of moches was presented before the Internal Control Body of the same independence.

And well, the complaint is not only against the now ex-official, but also against his partner, who although he was not on the INDEP payroll nor did he work in those partsHe was in charge of collecting the moches. What happened?!

In the end, the Institute to Return the Stolen to the People came out with a statement to fail “strongly” these bad and illegal practices. And that, in fact, given the probable commission of the crime, the director of INDEP ordered that the case of the Moches be investigated.

Other cases in the Indep

By the way, this is not the first time that INDEP has been involved in this type of case.

Photo: Galo Cañas-Cuartoscuro

In 2020 Jaime Cárdenas García resigned as director of the Institute to Return the Stolen to the People, but not before making known the irregularities that led to his resignation, such as the theft of jewels (diamonds, emeralds and gold pieces) that had to be auctioned, but they gave them down within the Indep.

