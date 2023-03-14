Tolosa Paz confirms withdrawals from social plans: what did he say about the protests?

The Minister of Social Development made reference to the measure of force of the Piquetera Unit on July 9 and pointed against the leader of the Polo Obrero

The Minister of Social Development of the Nation, Victoria Toulouse Peaceconfirmed that they will give baja more of 100,000 social plans and rejected the measure of force carried out by the Piquetera Unit.

It is that this Tuesday, the vicinity of the Ministry of Social Development of the Nation, located on Avenida 9 de Julio, woke up with a picketer camp which began yesterday and which, according to Eduardo Belliboni, a representative of the Polo Obrero, will continue indefinitely.

Among other claims, the Piquetera Unit demands that the Government reverse the casualties of the Potenciar Trabajo Program. “We put on the table the Social problems there is in Argentina,” said Belliboni.

Meanwhile, the minister said that “there is no petition, there is no request for a solution. They don’t ask for a hearing, they ask for enough money To organize such a transfer of people, camping, food, chemical toilets, a truck, a trailer, and what he (Eduardo Belliboni) is looking for is a political position from a sector of the left.”

“Historically in the Ministry of Social Development, when there is a mobilization there is a delivery of a petition. We have no possibility or political will to deliver more Potenciar registrations, we have a firm decision,” said the official on Radio Urbana.

“We tell Belliboni to bring the people and we discharge them. With camp in the street and the hostage people are not going to receive it,” the minister completed.

Tolosa Paz confirmed cancellation of social plans and questioned protests

Along these lines, Tolosa Paz stated that the true intention of the piquetero organization is not to lose the money it receives from the Potenciar Trabajo plans, which would be canceled as of this Wednesday.

“Us we are going to terminate it, due to non-validation 85 thousand plans plus 20 thousand link holders, which is what runs with the Potenciar Trabajo plan, which is paid for certain tasks. Of this number, 12,700 plans are from all piquetero units,” confirmed the official.

“Of the people we discharged, there are 12,700 from the Piquetera Unit. Belliboni’s anger is that he stops charging 2%. Today he stops receiving 9 million pesos a month, which is the 2% commission that he collects from those plans that as of tomorrow we are going to cancel”.

And he added: “This minister is telling Belliboni to bring the people, we have more than 50% in the AMBA, just as she brings people to camp in groups, to bring them to the Ministry, if they said a month ago that they knew them ” .

Picketers spent the night in front of the ministry

The referents of the Piquetera Unit resolved yesterday to install the tents in the City of Buenos Aires and carry out protests in different parts of the country. And in the assembly they announced that the measure of force will be maintained at least until Wednesday if there is no response from Social Development.

“It is outrageous that there is no food in the popular feeders, that the Quom or Wichi companions have had their social plans taken away in the Impenetrable. So, let’s get out the pots, start the meal, let’s go to the picket camp!” Belliboni said yesterday.