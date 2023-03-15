Tomato helps in the treatment of anemia | metropolises

Tomato is one of the most common foods in Brazilian cuisine. In addition to being tasty, it is rich in antioxidants and nutrients that provide excellent benefits to the body, such as in the treatment of anemia.

The fruit has vitamins A, B, C, K and minerals such as phosphorus, potassium, calcium, magnesium and iron. Vitamins act as antioxidants, which neutralize free radicals to stop the condition of oxidative stress, which causes cell damage and disruption that can contribute to disease. Minerals play important roles in ensuring the body functions properly.

Because it has a good concentration of vitamin C, tomatoes are an ally of the immune system, explains nutritionist Cyntia Maureen. “The consumption of this fruit provides an increase in defense cells, preventing infections and the development of diseases. It is indicated for the treatment of anemia, as it helps in the absorption of iron and in healing processes”, she says.

