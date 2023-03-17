Tonight is Palmashow (TF1): TF1 in parody mode

This Friday March 17, 2023 at 9:10 p.m., TF1 is broadcasting Tonight is Palmashow. After a first broadcast in 2019, Grégoire Ludig and David Marsais are back for a new evening under the sign of laughter and parodies! This four-year break notably allowed the duo to shoot the film The stars, for which they signed the screenplay and interpreted the two main roles as they had already done for The crazy story of Max and Leon in 2016, but also to find new ideas to feed their new sketches.

Total freedom of tone

This inspiration, the duo simply sought it in the spirit of the times and everyday life. “We pay a little attention to everything around us, to what touches everyone and makes us laugh. There may or may not be a message to convey, but above all, it’s really because it makes us laugh”, explains Grégoire Ludig. The result gives this clever mix of false advertisements, diversions of songs, sometimes absurd sketches and parodies of television shows. The two troublemakers also assure that they have benefited from total freedom of tone and that TF1 has not forbidden them anything.

From HPI to Juliette Armagnac

Indeed, the Palmashow did not “spare” the first channel by offering parodies of the series HPI and of Large families, two successes of the TF1 group. In terms of music, Juliette Armanet becomes Juliette Armagnac and the group Trois cafés gourmands is renamed Trois cafés sans filtre, with a song with rather strong lyrics! Grégoire Ludig and David Marsais also revisit the advertisements of famous brands which become annoying from being broadcast too often. And the whole thing is really funny!

cascading guests

The other strength of the Palmashow is to have convinced a large number of guests to participate in the evening for a sketch. From Valérie Lemercier, irresistible as president of the First Degree Foundation, to Pio Marmaï as Doctor Strange, really very “strange”passing by Florence Foresti, Alain Chabat, Blanche Gardin, Jean-Paul Rouve, Benoît Poelvoorde, Éric Judor, Jean-Pascal Zadi or Florence Loiret Caille, the cast is impressive.

Towards a new audience success?

Tonight is Palmashow has everything to attract crowds. The first edition gathered 4.1 million viewers. However, the duo does not put any pressure on each other. “We are happy with the program and we are delighted that it is a bonus on TF1, explains Gregory. Many things have changed in four years, the audiences are no longer the same. Obviously, we want to attract the greatest number of viewers, but that is no longer ours.”