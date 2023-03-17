Tools for your pocket: 59% off screwdrivers, mini ratchets, multi-tools from Wera & Wiha

Who does not know that? Something is loose on the bike on the way, the drawer rattles in the apartment or something is hanging in the apartment at half past seven. A screwdriver might just be within reach, just not the right bit. Small, pocket-sized tools are ideal for cases like these. It can be stowed in the overalls just as easily as in the kitchen drawer or the glove compartment – and you don’t have to bring out the big tools from the basement right away. At the latest when you’re on vacation or on the move, it’s not even easy to get there. Multi-purpose tools like those from Wera and Wiha can be an interesting alternative. Whether Kraftform screwdrivers, Zyklop ratchets, Joker open-end wrenches or “Lift Up” – we looked around and discovered great discounts on Amazon. Discounts of up to 59% are possible compared to the RRP. As always, the prices are only valid while stocks last.

Screwdriver with bit assortment: Wera Kraftform as a multi-purpose tool

Screwdrivers with interchangeable bits are certainly not a new invention. Nevertheless, Wera proves to be particularly innovative in this area. When it comes to screwdrivers, the well-known Kraftform handle is of course used again, but in a wide variety of variants. Sometimes it comes in a chic set with a high-quality bag, sometimes the bits are hidden in the handle, sometimes the blades are hidden in the bag. The manufacturer’s L-key set is also structured in such a way that you have all the keys to hand. A screwdriver, which is also a ratchet, can also be found among the discounted items. Amazon offers its customers discounts of up to 57% in this area.

Wera Kraftform: Buy screwdrivers with a discount of up to 57% at Amazon

Wiha “Lift Up” and “Stubby”: Screwdrivers with blades that can be retracted into the handle

Wiha may not be quite as well known as Wera, but like Wera it comes from Germany and is well known among craftsmen for its quality. We have also discovered screwdrivers that serve more than one purpose at Wiha. Products from the “Lift Up” series are particularly interesting because whole blades are hidden in the handle. And not just ordinary ones, but ones for use in electrical installations. Judging by the pictures, these screwdrivers are a little larger, but they are also insulated in accordance with VDE. The multi-tool from Wiha is particularly inexpensive with a discount of up to 59% compared to the manufacturer’s price.

Screwdriver alternative to Wera: “Lift Up”, “Stubby” and Multitool from Wiha

Wera Zyklop as a mini and self-adjusting joker: Also ratchet and open-end wrench in the smallest format

Anyone who thinks that they can only put screwdrivers like the Kraftform from Wera with integrated bits in the pocket of their dungarees is very wrong. In fact, the Zyklop gun is also available as a mini or pocket. Phillips, slotted and torx bits are sometimes used here, but also classic nuts. Some people may only find it a limitation that they cannot loosen the very largest screws with it. For small things in the household or caravan, however, what is offered is usually sufficient. The Joker open-end wrench, as a self-adjusting version, can also cover several sizes. In addition to Wera, we also included Knipex in the list. The German manufacturer offers interesting multi-purpose pliers that are combination pliers, crimping pliers, stripping pliers and side cutters at the same time.

Buy up to 51% cheaper: Joker and Zyklop from Wera and multi-purpose pliers from Knipex

In large: More tool offers at Amazon from Wiha & Wera

If you need something bigger than a mini Zyklop or a Kraftform screwdriver with a bit handle, you will also find exciting Amazon offers beyond that. We looked around and also discovered screwdrivers, ratchets and the like in the conventional formats. You can save a lot of money with a Zyklop ratchet set, which Amazon sells with a 60% discount. Screwdriver. Tool cases and pliers change hands at a top price at the online giant. The micro bit set from Wiha from the new “Wiha zai home” line is small but no longer for your pocket. This is intended for users who want to repair smartphones, laptops or models.

