Top 5 most shocking and controversial endings in anime series

Over the years, anime industry has experienced a series of shocking moments and controversies who have left a mark in the hearts of fans.

The Truth News shares with you that one of the most memorable aspects of any anime series is his final scenewhich can leave audiences excited or frustrated.

Many anime series have become famous for their unusual endings, from sudden “cliffhangers” that left fans hoping for a sequel that never came, to heartbreaking deaths in the final scene they left a black mark on the name of the series.

controversial anime endings

CLANNAD: After Story is an endearing and sad anime series that boasts one of the most heartbreaking story arcs of all time. Although many fans enjoyed the series, its unexpected ending has left many of them heartbroken as it took away much of the emotions they had felt during the journey.

In Death Note, the leading villain, Light Yagami, was expected to die at the end. However, his death in the anime was less satisfying than in the manga, where he died in a humiliating and terrifying way.

cowboy bebop is an anime classic that has its own unique style. Although the series had many exciting moments, its ending left fans puzzled and sad as it has not been confirmed or denied whether or not Spike dies.

Neon Genesis Evangelion It is considered one of the best anime series of all time, but its strange and confusing ending has left many fans unhappy and confused.

The end of the anime Naruto It was one of the most anticipated by fans, but its multiple plot twists and the surprising final scene in which Naruto marries Hinata have been the subject of controversy and debate. Although some fans were happy with the ending, others felt that it was an unnecessary and even forced decision.

What are the 5 best anime in the world?

Choosing the “best” anime is subjective and can vary according to personal tastes and preferences of each individual. Here we share a list of 5 animes that have been very well received:

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Attack on Titan

Death Note

Naruto

cowboy bebop

