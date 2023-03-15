Top Chef 2023: unlikely! Philippe Etchebest helps his brigade, Paul Pairet and Glenn Viel let him do it

While Carla and Sarika are struggling to make their ravioli dough, Philippe Etchebest gives them a hand in the middle of the ordeal. A gesture immediately spotted by Paul Pairet and Glenn Viel who decide not to hold it against him (too much).
Philippe Etchebest, to the rescue ! If we are used to seeing him come to the aid of restaurants on the edge of the abyss, the 56-year-old chef encourages his brigade to Top Boss in a more subtle way, by distilling precious advice here and there in particular. But never by helping them directly on an event. Well, that was before. Because in the third episode of this season 14, broadcast this Wednesday, March 15, the leader of the Blues puts – literally – the hand in the dough to help Carla et Sarikain great difficulty.
Top Boss 2023: Philippe Etchebest lends a helping hand to his brigade!
While they have to offer a gastronomic version of street food, Les Bleues choose to make a ravioli in three stages (starter, main course, dessert). For the dough, it’s Carla Ferrari who sticks to it. The young woman having opened a pizzeria in Italy, she normally masters this task perfectly. As she takes her dough out of the fridge, the Italian expatriate begins to work on it. “Luckily Chief Etchebest isn’t here because I’m a bit desperate“, she blurts out. “You just summoned him without realizing it. You say his first name, he will come“, replies his brigade partner Picture. Not missed, the mentor of the Blues then arrives. But his verdict is final: he “find the dough a bit dry” as soon as Carla passes it through the rolling mill. Neither one nor two, Philippe Etchebest grabs the dough and begins to spread it with a rolling pin putting all his strength into it. “Me, I’m heavier than you, so it does“, he slips to Carla. A gesture which obviously did not go unnoticed in the eyes of his colleagues.
“I would owe you“
“Oh dear ! Mr Etchebest! Drop me that roll now!“, shouts Paul Pairet. And to add:Are there people watching what’s going on in this kitchen?“Finally, everything is back to normal when Philippe Etchebest explains that Carla and Sarika”don’t have enough strength“. “That, I accept. And again, we make you a flower“, softens the chef of the Violets. Philippe Etchebest then holds the dough while Carla passes it through the rolling mill, under the complicit eye of Paul Pairet and Glenn Much. “We are nice! Never forget what we just did, Philippe“, adds the leader of the Oranges. “If they win this event, I owe you a debt“, concludes Philippe Etchebest. It remains to be seen whether Les Bleues will emerge as the big winner of this first event and qualify directly for the rest of the competition.