Top Chef 2023: who was eliminated from the competition this Wednesday, March 15?

Who says Wednesday says Top Boss on M6. This week, the second half of the candidates compete on the theme of street food. The opportunity to finally see the first steps of Sarika Sorwinner ofTop Chef objective, in the culinary competition. The 28-year-old will compete against her blue colleague Carla FerrariTHE oranges Jérémie Falissard and Alexandre MarchonTHE purple Victor Blanchet and Léo Renussonet Gaston Savina, without brigade. The private chef hopes to meet the same fate as Albane Auvray last week, who took advantage of the surprise elimination of Danny Khezzar to join Philippe Etchebest’s brigade. Suffice to say that this third episode offered some scares to some.

Top Chef 2023 : who won the qualifying event of the 3rd episode?

For the first event, head to La Felicità, in Paris, temple of street food. And it was in brigade that the candidates competed in order to offer a takeaway dish that can be eaten in one bite. Objective: to seduce the taste buds of 10 culinary influencers and Guillaume Sanchez, former emblematic candidate of the program. If the Oranges have conquered half of the influencers (which brought them 5 points), it is ultimately the team of Paul Pairet who won the day thanks to the points of three influencers to which were added the three votes of the starred chef. Result : Victor Blanchet et Léo Renusson automatically qualified for the rest of the competition.

Top Boss 2023: the elimination round still concerns Philippe Etchebest’s brigade!

Then return to the set of Top Boss for the four candidates, joined by Gaston Savina, determined to win color headlines. This time, the oven pros had to offer a gourmet version of the kebab. A test concocted by the Israeli chef Assaf Granitaccompanied, for the tasting, by the food critic Mina Soundiram and D’Helene Darroze. With its mackerel with beets reminiscent of the various versions of kebab around the world, Jeremiah Falissard won the jury’s favourite. Following behind in the standings are Alexandre Marchon and Carla Ferrari. It was therefore Sarika Sor who found herself in the hot seat against Gaston Savina. And once again the final verdict went to Philippe Etchebest.

“I’m at the end of my life, I’m disappointed, I’m pissed off”

After blind tasting, the 56-year-old chef chose to save Sarika’s plate B. The young woman therefore remains in the contest, Gaston Savina is eliminated. When the verdict was announced, Sarika looked crestfallen. “I’m at the end of my life, I’m disappointed, I’m upset. Finally, I gave everything for quite a few weeks to reach a certain level. I arrive on a first test of Top Boss in real kitchens Top Boss et I hide on it“, she said. Words that surprised Philippe Etchebest, who tried to reassure her about her legitimacy in the competition.