“Top Chef”: what happens to unused products?

Each season, several tons of fresh or not products are not used by the “Top Chef” candidates.

Apple pyramids, tomato crates, lemons galore, kilos of rice, kale, bananas, herbs, spices… the pantry of Top Boss full of’appetizing fresh or dry products. “There are more than 600 product references over the course of’one season”, notes Romuald Graveleau, producer of Top Boss.

Obviously, the candidates’use only’part and it remains’outcome of each episode of many products. Since the first season, these foodstuffs have been redistributed to the Red Cross.

“The volume given to the Red Cross is 2.5 tons for this season, one ton less than the’last year”, emphasizes Romuald Graveleau. C’is the deletion of’a test, this year, which explains that’there are “fewer products offered to candidates, and therefore less waste. RTL reported in 2019 “4 to 10 tonnes of food recovered” by the Red Cross.

The top chef’s pantry (season 14) © M6 – Jean Theuil

A “responsible approach”

Each season the production tries to pay attention to waste and to manage the’supply. The size of the pantry has thus been considerably reduced.

Romuald Graveleau describes a real “exercise of’balancing act to offer enough references and products so that the creativity of the candidates is stimulated and that’they can do whatever they want. And at the same time have a responsible approach.”

Production now favors variety and no longer quantity. “Instead of’have 40 Granny Smith apples, for example, we n’gives only 4 or 5 and s’he does’there is not for all the candidates, too bad, it is also part of the game, notes the producer. I’idea’is not to have everything in abundance, but to stay in limited and responsible quantities.”

The content of the pantry is composed by the’kitchen management team, depending on the guest chefs. It is these managers who’take care of placing orders and going in search of foodstuffs, even the rarest ones. “Pascal Barbot had thus requested a specific rice”, remembers Romuald Graveleau.

Dry products and fresh products

“With the chief in question, we discuss what’he would like to see in the pantry. For’test on transparency, with the chef Sébastien Tantot, he provided us with a list of products with which he thought that the’test could work. He also gave us a list of ingredients that’he didn’t want to, either because it would have been too easy, too difficult, or no season”.

In terms of’dry groceries, some products can be used throughout the season. For fresh products, the restocking is done every two or three days. The production of Top Boss works with a basic base of dry products, which is there all season, and fresh products, delivered every two or three days. “These are d’elsewhere these products which are generally transmitted to the Red Cross”, indicates Romuald Graveleau.

The Red Cross thus comes to the set every two or three days to collect unused food. “We have quite a few’events with a lot of meat or a lot of fish, we no longer do this kind of’proofs”, notes the producer.

Stéphane Rotenberg tastes the “beauties”

“What’we cannot distribute to the Red Cross, we give it to the teams. It also sometimes happens that’leftover meat is used for the catering service of the’technical team (catering)”. C’happened twice this season, for products that could not be donated to the Red Cross.

The “Top chef” pantry (season 14) © M6 – Julien Theuil

The filming of’a season of Top Boss lasts two months, 3 or 4 days a week, depending on the availability of the members of the jury. Inventory management is similar to that of’a restaurant.

The dishes concocted by the candidates are only tasted by the members of the jury. And by Stéphane Rotenberg, who tastes the dishes intended for the shots, called the “beauties”, to get his own idea of ​​​​the candidates.

Thanking Red Cross Volunteers

Again, to avoid waste, the number of’plates is estimated according to the number of people who taste. To avoid the’indigestion, the members of the jury even sometimes share a plate in twos or threes.

The Red Cross uses food from Top Boss in three ways, products such as fruits are distributed during maraudes, vegetables or food products’groceries are distributed in the Red Cross centers in Seine-Saint-Denis. Finally, the Red Cross organizes cooking classes to teach beneficiaries how to prepare certain rare products, such as kale.

“L’final test is a way of thanking the volunteers of the Red Cross who work throughout the season with our teams, who receive, who do the parcels, who do the marauding”, concludes Romuald Graveleau.