Torino’s probable formation: confirmed Gravillon, Vlasic-Radonjic sulla trequarti – Toro.it

Probably formation Torino / Scelte almost obbligate by Juric in mezzo to the field, where I can not tell his Ilic and Vieira

Il Turin gave Ivan Juric if you prepare ad facentare il Sassuolo di Alessio Dionisi. La gara tra Sassuolo e Torino will host the 28^ giornata di campionato and will be on stage at the Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia, Monday 3 April at 8:45 p.m. In Torino, Ilic, Aina, Karamoh, Vieira and Zima are not available. Complicated transfer for the granata, who all’andata in house persero 0-1 at the last minute. The Croatian technician has not been very Celtic, soprattutto in mezzo al campo and in difesa. In conferenza stampa he has said that good morning and Gravillon will leave titleholders

Sanabria guides the attack, dietro di lui la coppia Vlasic-Radonjic

Torino will go up in the field with the 3-4-2-1 custom. In porta confirmato Vanja Milinkovic-Savic. Different dichiarata with Gravillon, Schuurs and Buongiorno. In mezzo to the field, with Ilic and Vieira unfortunate, Juric has le scelte quasi obbligate: giocheranno Ricci e Linetty. Sugli esterni, sulla destra ci sarà Singo, while her sinsitra è ballottaggio tra Rodriguez e Lazaro (fully recovered) with the svizzero che è in vantage per una maglia da titolare. L’attacco will be guided by Sanabria, with Vlasic and Radonjic alle sue spalle. Part two of the panchina Miranchuk, who has reported recovery from the muscle problem that has cost him to jump the gara against Napoli prima della sosta per le nationali.

Sassuolo-Torino: the probable formation of Torino

Probable formation Turin (3-4-2-1): Milinkovic-Savic; Gravillon, Schuurs, Buongiorno; Singo, Ricci, Linetty, Rodriguez; Vlasic, Radonjic; Sanabria. Available Gemello, Fiorenza, Djidji, Vojvoda, Adopo, Bayeye, Miranchuk, Gineitis, Seck, Pellegri. there. Juric

Qualifying: nessuno

Unavailable: Aina, Ilic, Karamoh, Vieira, Zima