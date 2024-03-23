Tornado Watch and Flash Flood Warning for South Florida

A Tornado Watch for South Floridaincluding Miami-Dade and Broward counties, as well as a flash flood warning for Miami Beachwas issued by the United States National Weather Service for this weekend, asking the population to stay informed.

The flash flood warning for Miami Beach was issued until 10:45 pm this Saturday. Likewise, the tornado watch, which means that there are conditions created in the environment but that are not occurring or are imminent, was until 3:00 am that day as well.

Other areas that are under a flood warning are Broward County, which spans from Hallandale Beach north to Oakland Park and west to Miramar, Pembroke Pines, Davie and Plantation. Likewise, a flood warning until 9:00 p.m., covering Miami to Coral Gables and Key Biscayneaccording to a report from Telemundo 51.

The rains affecting Miami this weekend are due to low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico.

The NWS Storm Prediction Center on Friday declared a Level 1 risk of severe weather in the state of Florida, with the potential for heavy downpours, flooding, dangerous gusty winds, small hail and isolated tornadoes, he said. America TeVé.

Outdoor cultural events have been affected by this weather situation, including the Ultra Festival, scheduled for this Friday in Miami, which has been temporarily suspended due to the extreme weather conditions affecting the region, reported Telemundo 51.

The second Masters 1000 of the season, the Miami Open 2024 Tennis, which is attended by the best tennis players in the world ranking of the Professional Tennis Association (ATP), has also been affected by weather conditions.